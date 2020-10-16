https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/new-jersey-mayor-attacks-trumps-supporters-as-religious-zealots-who-want-sharia-law/

A New Jersey mayor recently caused controversy by criticizing President Donald Trump in a private Facebook post that compared his supporters to “religious zealots” who want to “enact the Christian version of Sharia law.”

Betsy Driver is the mayor of Flemington, New Jersey and her alleged recent post was shared on a local Republican website.

THANK YOU @NBCNews for covering the horrific “Mayor” of Flemington Borough. Betsy Driver, you need to resign! pic.twitter.com/pUwwtMmgax — TS (@lopestrouse) October 12, 2020

Local Leaders Condemn Flemington Mayor

“This is day one of the new SCOTUS terms – the religious zealots want to enact the Christian version of Sharia law,” the post reads.

“If you voted for the orange monster with COVID, go f*** yourself. If you plan on voting for him again, unfriend me and go f*** yourself again.”

Local GOP Chairman Gabe Plumer shared the post and condemned it as as “shameful” and “insulting.”

“Your statement is antithetical to the principles of representative democracy,” Plumer wrote in a statement.

“It is further proof that you do not represent the people of Flemington, the character of Hunterdon County, and the values of at least part of the Democrat party.”

Former assemblyman and candidate for New Jersey Governor, Jack Ciattarelli, tweeted something similar on Saturday: “I join with Chairman Plumer in calling for Driver’s resignation & urge leaders across our state to do the same.”

What has become of us? The vitriolic language of Mayor Driver is totally unacceptable. By any elected official, it has no place whatsoever in the public discourse. I join with Chairman Plumer in calling for Driver’s resignation & urge leaders across our state to do the same. — Jack Ciattarelli (@Jack4NJ) October 10, 2020

Ciattarelli and Plumer are correct, but this kind of local and hateful anti-Trump sentiment happens more often than some might think.

Far-Left Politicians Aren’t Limited To ‘The Squad’ In Congress

A woman who declared “I am Antifa” wants to be the next mayor of Portland.

And she’s ahead in the polls.

The Washington Examiner reports, “A poll shows Portland, Oregon, mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone is up 11 percentage points over the city’s incumbent Democratic mayor, Ted Wheeler.”

“Iannarone has defended antifa, an often-violent activist group whose masked supporters protest law enforcement and work to promote left-wing policies, once tweeting, ‘I am Antifa,” the Examiner noted.

Portland Mayoral Candidate @sarahforpdx says she is “ANTIFA”- What does she mean? She tells @jessewatters and you’re gonna wanna see this! WATCH pic.twitter.com/2XJPScQld0 — Watters’ World (@WattersWorld) September 6, 2020

Fox News’ Jesse Waters asked Iannarone in early September, “Why do you call yourself the ‘Antifa mayor?’”

“Because it’s good to oppose fascism!” Iannarone replied.

Madison, Wisconsin Mayor Forced To Apologize For Praising Police

The mayor of famously left-wing Madison, Wisconsin was recently forced to apologize after a video of her praising and showing sympathy for the police was leaked, because she supposedly failed to say that black lives matter.

NBC News reports, “The mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, apologized after video leaked of her praising local officers and sympathizing with police over the stress of recent protests without discussing the nationwide concerns for police reform.”

Madison mayor apologizes after video leaks of her praising officers with no mention of police reform #Wisconsin https://t.co/mkuViTu4GO — Raymond E. Foster (@policeofficer) June 12, 2020

“Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway walked back the comments in a new video posted Wednesday where she admits she ‘failed to center’ the message that black lives matter in her password-protected video to the Madison Police Department,” NBC noted.

“I realize I may have done irreparable harm with my actions,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I realize too that I may have permanently lost any trust I may have had.”

Extremist left-wing views are not confined to the bright lights and bold headlines of national political figures. But it’s the environment we find ourselves in now.

They can be found right down the street, at City Hall.

This piece originally appeared in ThePoliticalInsider.com and is used by permission.

