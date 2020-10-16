https://noqreport.com/2020/10/16/democrats-in-full-bait-and-switch-mode/

Suddenly, the political landscape seems to have drastically changed. Where is smug anti-American virulence of Ilhan Omar? Where is juvenile arrogance of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez? Where is the bile and venom of Rashida Tlaib? And even Kamala Harris is barely visible! Outside of their own districts where they may be campaigning, these and other icons of the anti-American left are being kept far from the cameras.

Instead, we only see the “saintly dignity” and “statesmanship” of Joe Biden, presented to us on meticulously scripted occasion. And even that is amid frantic and desperate efforts to distance the Biden campaign from the emerging realities of his flagrantly corrupt political career. It is all a charade.

In contrast, the unrelenting attacks on President Trump during the “debate,” the “town hall,” and at every other opportunity, though normal, are very strategic at this point. They are meant to put not only the President, but all of us, on the “defensive.” We cannot let them take us there. That is ultimately why Chris Wallace and Savannah Guthrie were particularly venomous, particularly shameless, and particularly dishonest. The last thing any of these leftist Democrat minions can allow is a true, side-by-side comparison of the two candidates on any objective basis.

On the Thursday, October 16 “Townhall,” Savannah Guthrie of NBC had an obviously assigned mission to prevent President Trump from making his case. Meanwhile, the “elephant in the room,” was the flagrant treason of Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and “Dear ‘ol Dad’s” obvious complicity in all of it. Yet Biden has not faced a single question in regards to it from the Fake News cabal. This abhorrent situation has also been vigorously ignored by their leftist “social media” lackeys, who are doing their own part to suppress any open, honest consideration of its obvious criminality.

Facebook and Twitter went into high gear, suppressing any mention of the New York Post story on the treachery of the Biden crime family. Both social media monopolies suspended accounts and silenced references to the wholly newsworthy information. America needs to be asking questions! Why is it so important to prevent America from seeing and fully understanding the ugliness and filth of Biden’s crooked dealings?

Connect with one of hundreds of physicians nationwide who believe in HCQ as a prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

Still, in defiance of the leftist Fake News cabal and their social media collaborators, we must consider all if it, both from the perspective of just how corrupt and contemptuous of the law Biden has been throughout his five decades of bilking the system for personal gain, but also as it foreshadows the agenda of leftist Democrats in general, as they seek to steal the nation itself from us. If leftist Democrats such as Biden will engage in such disgraceful lawlessness for their own gain with absolutely no pangs of conscience, how much more are they willing to wield the force of a despotic government under their total control, in order to permanently eradicate any opposition to them?

Clearly, the horrendous overreaches and flagrant abuses of power during the whole Mueller/”Russians” hoax and the sham impeachment debacle that followed are but the tiniest glimpses of how these leftist Democrats would treat everyone and anyone across the land, who dared interfere with their agenda. The destruction of real evidence, the deliberate harassment, persecution and incarceration of “witnesses” in order to obtain their “confessions,” and the intention to use such abominations of the Constitution and justice in order to oust a duly-elected President are ominous signs of the potential end of our Great American experiment.

Any form of “democratic” selection of office holders will only work if both sides truly respect the validity of the other. Throughout the past four years, leftist Democrats have unequivocally proven that they have zero regard for the worthiness of free Americans, including their own minions, in any capacity other than as foot soldiers for their onslaught against our nation. But in truth, the leftist Democrat efforts to supplant the will of the American people have been going on much longer than that.

The willingness of leftist Democrat political players to embrace the Alinsky strategy, going back at least as far as Hillary Clinton in 1992, is inarguable proof of just how dangerously low they will sink. As I explain in my book “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” the goal of the left is not to persuade the majority of the American people, but to fool just enough of them for long enough to gain access to power, which they plan to never relinquish.

On Thursday, October 16, radio talk show giant Rush Limbaugh described a phone call he received from a leftist “reporter,” wanting to ask him if he would admonish his vast audience to peaceably comply, if the Democrats win in November. Limbaugh focused on the audacity of the question, but sidestepped the underlying threat it contained. Leftists are telling America that when they seize power, no matter by what means, we must accept their authority and unquestioningly submit to it.

Never forget that the disturbing signs of lawlessness and upheaval all around us are no less a signal of imminent danger than the despicable nature of Joe Biden the old creep, Joe Biden the corrupt career politician and Joe Biden the sock puppet of the leftist Democrat political machine. They are just a small harbinger of the unspeakable evil that would inevitably befall America on his coat-tails, were he ever to gain access to the levers of power. If we want to keep our Nation, we cannot allow that to happen!

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” subtitled “Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture,” is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

