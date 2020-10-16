https://www.dailywire.com/news/diddy-launches-our-black-political-party-endorses-joe-biden-we-are-on-the-verge-of-a-race-war

Music mogul Diddy endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president while announcing his new “Our Black Party.”

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Friday, the rapper said that black people need to help get Trump out of office and then hold Biden’s feet to the fire.

“The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US,” said Diddy. “The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.” “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US,” said Diddy. “The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

“Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage,” he continued. “But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics.”

Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

Diddy exclaimed that Trump has “taken things too far” without providing any concrete examples and without acknowledging the many gestures he has made to the black community.

“We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify,” he said.

With that, Diddy announced his political party, “Our Black Party,” which will address the needs of black Americans.

“I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat,” he said. “The mission is to create a platform to help advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people. So, going forward we aren’t in the same position we are in today.”

So, I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat… — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

Diddy is not the first black media icon to call for a new black party. In June, BET co-founder Robert Johnson called for a black independent party, citing Joe Biden’s now-infamous “you ain’t black” comment.

“I’ve been convinced for a long time that 40 million African Americans who tend to vote as a bloc in one of the two parties limit their leverage in getting action from both parties,” he said. “I think it’s time that African Americans form an independent party, not be an appendage of one party or ignored by the other party, and using their leverage in a Democracy to say, ‘we stand for things that are principally focused on the 40 million African Americans,’ and not have that diluted by trying to be a part of another party where the interests may diverge, and oftentimes do diverge.”

“It’s been a fact that had AA interests been fully embraced by one or two of the dominant parties, we wouldn’t have the social, economic, racial issues that we have now,” he added.

