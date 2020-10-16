http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JkzKBNoXtLA/

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a deal between his administration, CVS, and Walgreens to distribute free coronavirus vaccines to nursing homes and long-term care facilities for seniors.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we have just finalized a partnership with CVS and Walgreens,” Trump said at an event in Florida. “Two places you know pretty well, I guess.”

The vaccine will be available for residents in all long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes.

“You devoted yourself to this country and I am devoting my life to you,” Trump said in an event highlighting his commitments to America’s seniors.

CVS and Walgreens will coordinate the delivery of the vaccine and administration of the shots to each facility, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Trump said he would continue focusing his administration’s efforts on protecting high-risk patients and seniors during the pandemic while allowing younger Americans to go back to work and school.

“So whether you’re Republican or Democrat we must use facts over fear. We have to. Science over hysteria, hope over despair, and the common good over partisan politics,” he said.

Trump criticized Democrats and corporate media for fueling panic and fear in the country.

“Their plan to delay the vaccine, delay therapies, and prolong the pandemic will cost thousands and thousands of lives,” he warned. “It will be horrifying for our country,”

He urged seniors to remain protected in their home if that’s where they felt safe and promised to end the pandemic as soon as possible.

“Don’t listen to the cynics and angry partisans and professional pessimists, we are Americans and we will prevail. We are prevailing,” he said.

