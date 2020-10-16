https://justthenews.com/nation/science/elon-musk-says-spacex-starship-will-travel-mars-little-four-years?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Elon Musk this week said he anticipates that his spacefaring company SpaceX will send its standard-bearing Starship to Mars in as little as four years as part of the first step in a planned colonization of the planet.

Musk, in a virtual talk during the International Mars Society Convention, estimated that SpaceX would be able to make the 2024 “transfer window,” a periodic alignment of the orbits of Earth and Mars that allow astronauts to use minimal amounts of fuel while making the journey.

Musk has long promoted the initiative of a self-sustaining colony on Mars, though he conceded during the virtual discussion that it will “probably not happen in [his] lifetime.”

SpaceX itself is not seeking to spearhead any Martian colony but rather act as a ferry service for personnel and supplies to and from the base.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

