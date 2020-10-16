https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fact-check-twitter-abc-town-hall-joe-biden-says-boilermakers-overwhelmingly-endorse-boilermakers-endorse-trump/

Last night Joe Biden told George Stephanopoulos at his ABC town hall and love fest that the boilermakers support him.

Old Joe told this open lie to George Stephanopoulos who refused to correct him.

But of course this is a lie.
The boilermakers overwhelmingly support President Donald Trump who actually brought their jobs back to the Rust Belt.

Why would they support Joe Biden when they ALL know Joe Biden will ship their jobs and livelihood to China?
–Like he did for 47 years!

Local 154 in Pittsburgh endorsed President Trump in September.

Via Lou Barletta.

