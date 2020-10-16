https://www.theblaze.com/news/fec-twitter-2020-election-donations-democrats
TheBlaze reported earlier this week that more than 83% of Facebook’s political donations for the 2020 election cycle went to Democrats — a fact that is confirmed in the Federal Election Commission data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics on its site, Opensecrets.org.
Everyone who thought Facebook’s political giving bias was really something should hold on to their hats, because it turns out that Twitter’s giving is even more slanted to Democrats.
According to CRP’s collection of the most recent FEC data, 98.87% of donations from Twitter-affiliated PACs and individuals (organizations themselves cannot contribute to candidates and party committees) to federal candidates have gone to Democrats during the 2020 election cycle.
Yes, just 1.13% of Twitter donations have gone to Republicans.
In 2018, 96% of Twitter donations went to Democrats, and in 2016, 69% went to Democrats.
Who got the most Twitter money?
Just like with Facebook, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was easily the top recipient of Twitter donations in the 2020 election cycle.
Of the top 25 recipients of Twitter money for 2020, 24 were Democrats.
- No. 1: Joe Biden — DEMOCRAT — $66,929
- No. 2: Sen. Elizabeth Warren — DEMOCRAT — $45,792
- No. 3: Sen. Bernie Sanders — DEMOCRAT — $31,916
- No. 4: Businessman Andrew Yang — DEMOCRAT — $14,327
- No. 5: Sen. Kamala Harris — DEMOCRAT — $12,929
- No. 6: Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly — DEMOCRAT — $11,216
- No. 7: Former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg — DEMOCRAT — $10,451
- No. 8: Iowa Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield — DEMOCRAT — $10,192
- No. 9: Maine Senate candidate Sara Gideon — DEMOCRAT — $10,050
- No. 10: Georgia Senate candidate Sarah Riggs Amico — DEMOCRAT — $8,425
- No. 11: Montana Senate candidate Steve Bullock — DEMOCRAT — $7,800
- No. 12: Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff — DEMOCRAT — $6,394
- No. 13: California House candidate Brynne Kennedy – DEMOCRAT — $5,655
- No. 14: Businessman Tom Steyer — DEMOCRAT — $5,623
- No. 15: Sen. Doug Jones — DEMOCRAT — $5,580
- No. 16: Rep. Josh Harder — DEMOCRAT — $5,391
- No. 17: Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath — DEMOCRAT — $4,568
- No. 18: Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman — DEMOCRAT — $4,328
- No. 19: South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison — DEMOCRAT — $3,813
- No. 20: Sen. Cory Booker — DEMOCRAT — $3,712
- No. 21: North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham — DEMOCRAT — $3,696
- No. 22: Colorado Senate candidate John Hickenlooper — DEMOCRAT — $3,517
- No. 23: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — DEMOCRAT — $3,411
- No. 24: President Donald Trump — REPUBLICAN — $3,186
- No. 25: Sen. Gary Peters — DEMOCRAT — $3,083
Like Facebook, nearly all of Twitter’s lobbyists are former government workers
According to CRP, Twitter spent $1.5 million in 2019 (the most recent full-year data available) on lobbying.
Of the 23 registered Twitter lobbyists in 2019, 22 have previously held government jobs.