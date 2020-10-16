https://www.theblaze.com/news/fec-twitter-2020-election-donations-democrats

TheBlaze reported earlier this week that more than 83% of Facebook’s political donations for the 2020 election cycle went to Democrats — a fact that is confirmed in the Federal Election Commission data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics on its site, Opensecrets.org.

Everyone who thought Facebook’s political giving bias was really something should hold on to their hats, because it turns out that Twitter’s giving is even more slanted to Democrats.

According to CRP’s collection of the most recent FEC data, 98.87% of donations from Twitter-affiliated PACs and individuals (organizations themselves cannot contribute to candidates and party committees) to federal candidates have gone to Democrats during the 2020 election cycle.

Yes, just 1.13% of Twitter donations have gone to Republicans.

In 2018, 96% of Twitter donations went to Democrats, and in 2016, 69% went to Democrats.

Who got the most Twitter money?

Just like with Facebook, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was easily the top recipient of Twitter donations in the 2020 election cycle.

Of the top 25 recipients of Twitter money for 2020, 24 were Democrats.

No. 1: Joe Biden — DEMOCRAT — $66,929

Joe Biden — DEMOCRAT — $66,929 No. 2: Sen. Elizabeth Warren — DEMOCRAT — $45,792

Sen. Elizabeth Warren — DEMOCRAT — $45,792 No. 3: Sen. Bernie Sanders — DEMOCRAT — $31,916

Sen. Bernie Sanders — DEMOCRAT — $31,916 No. 4: Businessman Andrew Yang — DEMOCRAT — $14,327

Businessman Andrew Yang — DEMOCRAT — $14,327 No. 5: Sen. Kamala Harris — DEMOCRAT — $12,929

Sen. Kamala Harris — DEMOCRAT — $12,929 No. 6 : Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly — DEMOCRAT — $11,216

Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly — DEMOCRAT — $11,216 No. 7: Former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg — DEMOCRAT — $10,451

Former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg — DEMOCRAT — $10,451 No. 8: Iowa Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield — DEMOCRAT — $10,192

Iowa Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield — DEMOCRAT — $10,192 No. 9: Maine Senate candidate Sara Gideon — DEMOCRAT — $10,050

Maine Senate candidate Sara Gideon — DEMOCRAT — $10,050 No. 10: Georgia Senate candidate Sarah Riggs Amico — DEMOCRAT — $8,425

Georgia Senate candidate Sarah Riggs Amico — DEMOCRAT — $8,425 No. 11: Montana Senate candidate Steve Bullock — DEMOCRAT — $7,800

Montana Senate candidate Steve Bullock — DEMOCRAT — $7,800 No. 12: Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff — DEMOCRAT — $6,394

Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff — DEMOCRAT — $6,394 No. 13: California House candidate Brynne Kennedy – DEMOCRAT — $5,655

California House candidate Brynne Kennedy – DEMOCRAT — $5,655 No. 14: Businessman Tom Steyer — DEMOCRAT — $5,623

Businessman Tom Steyer — DEMOCRAT — $5,623 No. 15: Sen. Doug Jones — DEMOCRAT — $5,580

Sen. Doug Jones — DEMOCRAT — $5,580 No. 16: Rep. Josh Harder — DEMOCRAT — $5,391

Rep. Josh Harder — DEMOCRAT — $5,391 No. 17: Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath — DEMOCRAT — $4,568

Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath — DEMOCRAT — $4,568 No. 18: Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman — DEMOCRAT — $4,328

Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman — DEMOCRAT — $4,328 No. 19: South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison — DEMOCRAT — $3,813

South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison — DEMOCRAT — $3,813 No. 20: Sen. Cory Booker — DEMOCRAT — $3,712

Sen. Cory Booker — DEMOCRAT — $3,712 No. 21: North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham — DEMOCRAT — $3,696

North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham — DEMOCRAT — $3,696 No. 22: Colorado Senate candidate John Hickenlooper — DEMOCRAT — $3,517

Colorado Senate candidate John Hickenlooper — DEMOCRAT — $3,517 No. 23: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — DEMOCRAT — $3,411

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — DEMOCRAT — $3,411 No. 24: President Donald Trump — REPUBLICAN — $3,186

President Donald Trump — REPUBLICAN — $3,186 No. 25: Sen. Gary Peters — DEMOCRAT — $3,083

Like Facebook, nearly all of Twitter’s lobbyists are former government workers

According to CRP, Twitter spent $1.5 million in 2019 (the most recent full-year data available) on lobbying.

Of the 23 registered Twitter lobbyists in 2019, 22 have previously held government jobs.

