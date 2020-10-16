https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-homelandsecurity-ice/2020/10/16/id/992376

The Trump administration is promoting its immigration enforcement tactics by displaying images of undocumented immigrants who are wanted for crimes on billboards in Pennsylvania.

According to CNN, the billboards are in six locations across Pennsylvania and are designed to show that the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are serious about calling out sanctuary cities that do not follow federal immigration laws and release people from custody who are illegally in the United States.

“This was a ready, fire, aim kind of thing. Get this done now,” a DHS official told CNN.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Friday that the billboards are only necessary because of sanctuary city policies, which the federal government opposes.

“These billboards are important because we can no longer stand idly by while the public is being misled about the role ICE plays in keeping the public safe,” Wolf said. “This campaign would be entirely unnecessary if local leaders would do their jobs and protect their communities by partnering with federal law enforcement.”

The billboard campaign, which was announced earlier this month, is only occurring in Pennsylvania for now, but it could spread to other cities, CNN noted.

