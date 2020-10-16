https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fire-quack-fauci-new-study-finds-closing-schools-response-covid-19-delayed-herd-immunity-will-increase-overall-deaths/

It’s hard to believe but America’s top Infectious Disease Doctor Anthony Fauci has been wrong on the coronavirus pandemic — Almost every step of the way!

There will be books written about crazy NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and his epic failures during the coronavirus pandemic.

From the beginning of this pandemic Fauci has been completely misguided and inaccurate in his predictions and treatment of the Chinese COVID-19 virus.

TRENDING: HUGE! TWITTER SHUTS DOWN After Tucker Carlson Announces He Will Release NEW HUNTER BIDEN EMAILS on His Show Tonight — Updated

Last week top international epidemiologists announced their latest petition drive to reopen society and resume life in the West for those who are not vulnerable to the coronavirus.

And earlier this week the WHO backflipped on lockdowns after the global economy was decimated from their devastating rules were actually put into practice.

And now a study from the UK found that locking societies down actually delayed herd immunity and caused more deaths among the vulnerable.

At some point Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and Dr. Redfield must be held accountable for their historic errors and colossal devastation they caused by misdiagnosing the coronavirus.

Lifesite News reported:

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) found that the closing of schools in response to the novel coronavirus could actually increase overall deaths resulting from the disease. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh reevaluated a model produced by the Imperial College London earlier this year that prompted the extensive government lockdown measures, including the closing of schools, implemented in the U.K., as reported by The Sun. Considering the question of how such school closings would impact the spread of the virus, the study found that “school closures and isolation of younger people would increase the total number of deaths, albeit postponed to a second and subsequent waves.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

