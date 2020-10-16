http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Eqx_BcT_R4w/

President Trump and Joe Biden (D) are in a dead heat in Florida, a Hill-Harris survey released Friday found.

With the presidential race less than three weeks away, Trump and Biden are tied in Florida, garnering 48 percent each in the crucial battleground state. Four percent of voters are undecided.

The vast majority of voters indicated that they will stick with their choice, but 12 percent said they could still change their minds ahead of the election. While Biden holds significant leads among both Hispanic and black voters in the Sunshine State, the survey suggests that the president has made inroads with those voters — Hispanic voters in particular.

Biden leads Trump among Hispanic voters, 57 percent to Trump’s 39 percent, but the former vice president has less support from the group than Hillary Clinton enjoyed in 2016. In that election, Clinton took 62 percent of the Hispanic vote compared to Trump’s 35 percent.

Despite that, Biden “appears to be outperforming Clinton’s support among voters 65 and older,” as reported by the Hill.

“Among those voters, 51 percent say they are backing Trump for reelection, while 46 percent are supporting Biden,” the outlet reported.

Notably, President Trump has made a number of campaign stops in Florida over the last week, participating in a Miami town hall on Thursday and speaking to seniors in Fort Myers the following day.

“Trump has pulled even in Florida and that indicates some momentum and the capability to win against long odds here,” Hill-Harris survey pollster Mark Penn said in a statement. “But his prior stronghold in the Midwest is where he is in trouble.”

HarrisX conducted the survey October 12-15 among 965 likely voters.

Several recent polls out of Florida have also pointed to a tight race in the battleground state. A Mason-Dixon poll released Friday showed the competitors statistically tied, with Biden leading Trump 48 percent to 45 percent. His lead is within the survey’s +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Recent data from the state Division of Elections painted an even more hopeful landscape for Trump supporters in Florida, showing the GOP’s strides in reducing the voter registration gap. Democrats’ lead over Republicans in voter registrations stands at just over 134,200, representing their slimmest lead in the history of the state:

Just in: final FL voter reg. data. Since this March’s primary, here are each party’s net gains: GOP: +344,465

Dem: +197,821

NPA/Other: +197,818 Compare to the same period in ’16: GOP: +274,207

Dem: +307,961

NPA/Other: +220,857 Trump’s ’16 FL margin: 112,911 votes — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

