https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8b93904eb99611d5f11fbc
Bake Off star Prue Leith has suggested that patients in hospital should be able to order food when they like instead of eating whenever it has been previously determined….
About half of NHS trusts are considering fresh restrictions on partners, with Liverpool Women’s Hospital making ‘the difficult decision to temporarily stop antenatal and postnatal visiting’….
Health authorities fear a coronavirus cluster in Sydney’s outskirts could spread to tourist towns on the NSW south coast as the state records five new infections….
Dana Nawzar Jaf – a former Chevening Scholar at Durham University – questioned the police’s decision to kill Chechen fanatic Aboulakh Anzorov, fearing the terrorist would attack them or others….
President Donald Trump started setting the table to claim that the final presidential debate will be unfair, attacking moderator Kristen Welker during his Saturday night rally in Janesville, Wisconsin…