A former U.S. Marshals Service director revealed a dire prediction recently when she joined a Breitbart radio show to discuss the “defund-the-police” movement. Stacia Hylton claimed that the Democrat-backed movement, if left undeterred, will lead to a drastic increase in organized crime.

Hylton worked for the U.S. Marshals Service and other law-enforcement agencies for several years before retiring to open a small business. She returned to the Marshals in 2010 after being asked to serve as director by then-President Barack Obama, putting in five more years of service before retiring again in 2015.

Stacia Hylton was the first woman Director of the U.S. Marshals Service. Hylton served 30 years in law enforcement in roles such as: Assistant Director for U.S. Marshals Service Prisoner Ops; an inspector in Wit Sec; and Chief of Marshals Service Court Security. pic.twitter.com/jhQG6Ev1mg — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) August 19, 2020

The former director joined Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily to share her thoughts on the radical defund-the-police movement.

While beginning to delve into her thoughts, Hylton was quick to note that the protests occurring daily across the country have an “anarchy feel to it.” The former director elaborated that a rise in social media use has spurred the movement and allowed it to grow out of control.

Hylton also pointed out that people are censoring themselves out of fear of being labeled by their political ideology. She noted:

“I think people are getting very conflicted in a moment where we’ve developed these racial tensions. They’re getting very conflicted on whether to speak or not speak because they’re going to get identified as left or right, so to speak, instead of what’s right or what’s wrong.”

She added that, while we need to talk about policing and racial equality, politicizing key issues has slowed down discussion and policy change:

“I think that political charge behind this — which is a dynamic that’s kind of been creating this divide — it’s kind of forcing people to be quiet, you know. And I think that we have to be better than that. What I’d loved to be able to say is, ‘We need to have the race equality conversation.

“We need to talk about ensuring that police officers know how to de-escalate a situation. We need to talk about how we can have better funding for community policing and the real social problems as it gets down to opioids and drugs because it’s really a social-economic problem. How do we create jobs for disenfranchised areas?”

The former U.S. Marshal Service director further explained the dangers of slow, or no, policy implementation. Hylton argued that gangs and organized crime will take the opportunity of our being a divided nation to create chaos:

“There’s such a big political platform discussion that we can no longer have, unfortunately, and it’s getting lost. And then what’s happening is opportunists are taking advantage of this and they are escalating it intentionally.”

Hylton spoke about the impact of dismantling the system of law in the United States. She argued that, without the rule of law, vulnerable citizens will be taken advantage of and crime rates will skyrocket:

“Understand how precious our rule of law is. Visit a country that has no rule of law and look at the organized crime that’s in there. These opportunists form organized crime gangs (and) that element just looks for these opportunities to take advantage of vulnerable people and vulnerable situations.”

She later added:

“We can’t become Mexico or some of these countries that have no rule of law. Organized crime will come in and seize the moment.”

The former director went on to say that Americans in vulnerable communities don’t want to lose the safety of policing but are afraid to voice their opinion:

“That’s what we don’t want to happen and the people that live in these communities that are gang-riddled (and) are opioid infested, they know. They don’t want to lose the police. At the same time, they don’t want to appear to their own racial group that they’re not supporting the cause to have a voice and that is what’s getting mixed here.”

Hylton also expressed fear for the future of policing:

“I fear that young men and women will no longer want to go into law enforcement and serve, and that is very disheartening to me because I truly believe it’s in your DNA and a call.

“I think there will be some very conflicted individuals that think, ‘I don’t know if I want to go into law enforcement any longer,’ and that will have a downstream impact on all of us.”

Former NYPD Commissioner: Democrats’ defund-the-police stance threatens national security

Oct. 13, 2020

The following editorial content is written by a retired Chief of Police and current staff writer for Law Enforcement Today. NEW YORK, NY – The mantra of the Democratic Party as espoused by the far-left moonbat wing of the party is to “defund” the police. This of course has been subject to different definitions, with some trying to downplay the issue by saying they merely want to “divert” funds to things like “counselors” and “psychologists” to “allow police to concentrate on police work.” All code of course. The bottom line is, if you remove money from one line item in a budget, that is “defunding” that line item. Democrats can play word games all day long but that doesn’t change facts. However, with that said, any “defunding” of the police will carry with it threats not only to public safety but to national security. Let us explain. Local law enforcement is the first line of defense in the war on terror. Indeed, it was local law enforcement that was on the front lines in the apprehension of the Oklahoma City bomber, the Boston Marathon bombers, and any number of other domestic terror operations. Since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, the popular narrative has been to “defund the police.” Black Lives Matter has that proposal in their manifesto, or they did until recently when they “cleaned it up” so as not to be clearly identified as the radicals they are. Far-left politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and others have advocated defunding the police. Ocasio-Cortez in fact slammed the city of New York for slashing “only” $1 billion dollars from the NYPD budget. Of course, all of this “defunding the police” smack — designed to appeal to the radical socialist left of the Democratic party — ignores the possible results of such a policy. It will not only be your basic local shoplifter or burglar who will benefit from such nonsense. It will also undermine the ability of local and state police departments to assist in keeping the country safe from both domestic and international terrorism. Bernie Kerik, former commissioner of the New York City Police Department, spelled out several areas in a recent op-ed in Real Clear Politics. As Kerik notes, after 9/11 a network was developed in order to keep local law enforcement “in the loop” regarding terror threats. This has been accomplished, Kerik notes, through “an effective, law enforcement-centric information and action network.” Kerik notes that while this network is informal, it serves, along with the Department of Homeland Security, to protect citizens. When most people think of police funding, Kerik notes, they think of the money that goes toward traffic officers, sheriffs, and detectives. But many departments, especially in the bigger cities such as New York, have developed their own counterterrorism units which investigate and head-off terrorist activity in their respective cities. For example, in the case of New York, the NYPD’s counterterrorism unit, which has its own chief, is the primary local resource which protects the city from domestic and international terrorism. Within that unit is the Critical Response Command (CRC), which is a specially and highly trained unit that is equipped and ready to respond to terrorist and active-shooter attacks. That unit coordinates with federal, state, and other law enforcement agencies and engages in intelligence gathering and sharing. It is also an integral part of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. In addition, the units under its CRC are trained in special weapons and long-range guns, explosive trace detection, radiological and nuclear awareness, and biological and chemical weapons awareness, and are especially equipped to detect impending attacks and implement the best possible response scenarios to emerging situations. The NYPD also has a counterterrorism division, a bomb squad, a joint terrorist task force, etc. Units like these could be considered “low-hanging fruit” for defund-the-police zealots such as Ocasio-Cortez. Hey, it’s only national security, right? Most large cities have similar capabilities. Likewise, many state law enforcement agencies have anti-terrorism units which are also tasked with investigating terrorist plots against American citizens. Kerik notes that over the past several years, such agencies have helped prevent numerous attacks that could have been tragic and states that such units would be the first to be “defunded,” i.e. disbanded by radical leftist politicians. Pushing to defund units such as these would be relatively easy for Democrats to pull off, preying on the ignorance of the 40 percent or so of leftists that populate the cities. Simply make the “case” that “anti-terrorism is a job for the feds” and claim that assets are being “redirected” to fight local crime. The sheep will bite, just like they’ve bitten on draconian COVID-19 measures. Kerik notes that the defund-the-police movement happens to coincide with the escalating presence of groups such as antifa, which President Trump has declared a domestic terrorist group. This particular group has been running rampant across cities such as Portland and Seattle for years while they have played a leading role, along with Black Lives Matter, in the violent riots that have been ravaging the country since Floyd’s death at the end of May. Clearly, it is state and local police — not the federal government — who are on the front lines in the fight against the domestic terrorism being perpetrated by antifa and Black Lives Matter. Kerik says, and rightly so, that local law enforcement is better positioned to deal with localized terrorist activity, while also being able to investigate and head off impending operations. Is it any wonder that antifa, Black Lives Matter and their enablers in Washington are the ones pushing the defund the police movement? They want police out of their way so they can run roughshod over American cities. Kerik notes that on the southern border with Mexico, local police are also charged with preventing human trafficking, as well as battling Mexican drug cartels that are infiltrating the border. While U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement are the lead agency tasked with keeping criminal illegal aliens out of the country, their job is made easier through the assistance of local law enforcement agencies. In addition, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is assisted by local law enforcement, as well as state law enforcement assets, to help identify and apprehend people who are in the country illegally. Democrats, however are attempting to hinder that relationship through the implementation of sanctuary policies and other policies that prevent cooperation between local police agencies and ICE. Joe Biden, Kerik notes, has been largely absent in the wake of violent riots taking place across the country. Originally remaining silent, until his poll numbers took a hit, Biden tried to come out and claim to be a supporter of law enforcement, and even tried to claim that it was President Trump, not he, who is trying to defund the police, which is absurd. And police organizations are not buying it either, since an overwhelming majority of such organizations have thrown their support behind the president. Biden circled back around to his anti-law enforcement stance, refusing to condemn antifa in the first presidential debate, claiming that antifa “isn’t an organization, it’s an idea.” Yes, an idea that has destroyed cities and ended up costing lives. Of course, Kerik rightly notes, that it isn’t even necessary for Democrats to say the words “defund the police,” since their radical policies would lead to the same end. In some cases, Democrats have made the claim that some cities are “overpoliced,” which of course is code word for “need to have cuts.” In addition, they are seeking to overturn all of President Trump’s border security policies, which would have a significant negative impact on our national security. Biden’s threat to tear down the border wall would have a significant impact on local and state police agencies in states such as Texas, Arizona and California. While Democrats (or some Democrats more accurately) claim to be “pro-law enforcement,” actions speak louder than words. Talk is cheap, and the Democrats’ talk of “reforming” the police in the manner in which they are talking is irresponsible. As Commissioner Kerik rightly notes, it would be the “most irresponsible homeland security gamble in American history.” — Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost. 