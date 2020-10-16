https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/fukushima-japan-release-contaminated-water-sea/

(BBC NEWS) Japan is to release treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, media reports say.

It follows years of debate over how to dispose of the liquid, which includes water used to cool the power station hit by a massive tsunami in 2011.

Environmental and fishing groups oppose the idea but many scientists say the risk it would pose is low.

The government says no final decision has been made.

