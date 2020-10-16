http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CXYm7-pVyaQ/

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, provided some insight into emails linking Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, to business in Ukraine and China.

Giuliani outlined that he and his lawyer were sent the younger Biden’s hard drive, which he said was then authenticated. He advised the “confidential information” and photos contained in the hard drive are “disgusting” and will “shock the hell out of you.”

“It’s authentic as hell,” Giuliani emphasized. “Some of those pictures on it can only have come from him. And I will tell you why I know it for sure. I have about 10 pieces of confidential information nobody knows except me and Hunter Biden. Kept it that way. You know, I investigated cases for 50 years. Every one of those hits the mark.

He continued, “I have an anonymous source that reports on a meeting at the State Department, which would violate the Foreign Agent Registration Act. And Hunter Biden was taken in the back door and kept off the books. The gentleman who was involved in it and who told me about it had the date. He’s had that for a year and a half. That very date shows up in his emails. There are five emails setting up that appointment that date, that exact time. I’ve got five of those if anybody cares to examine. They are not even disputing it. This is Hunter Biden’s emails, texts and really, the photographs will shock the hell out of you. Those photographs are disgusting, and they make him a national security risk for the United States of America because every photograph I have, China has plus a lot more. They reveal federal crimes, they reveal disgusting sexual behavior, and then they reveal sexual behavior, and then they reveal numerous times where he has totally gone on crack, which means he spent most of the last five years on crack, and who would pay this man $2 much less $10 million if is he a crack addict?”

