https://menrec.com/gop-rep-introduces-resolution-to-remove-nancy-pelosi-as-house-speaker-stating-she-lacks-mental-fitness/

Rep. Doug Collins has introduced a resolution that questions the mental fitness of Nancy Pelosi and calls for her removal as House Speaker.

Collins (R-GA) cited “recent actions” as a reason for her removal, as well as her refusal to adhere to the Constitution of the United States.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unwillingness to abide by the Constitution, combined with her recent actions, call into question her own mental fitness,” the congressman said in a statement to Fox News.

“Which is why it’s critical that the House of Representatives demand her removal from the line of succession,” he added.

The resolution goes after Pelosi for having “spent the majority of the House of Representative’s time pursuing baseless and fruitless investigations.”

It also points to Pelosi being the architect of a “party-line vote to begin an impeachment inquiry into a president,” the first of its kind in the nation’s history.

Nancy Pelosi’s unwillingness to abide by the Constitution, combined with her recent actions, call into question her own mental fitness. It’s critical that the House of Representatives demand her removal from the line of succession.https://t.co/I5KQtUnioi — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 12, 2020

Pelosi Seeks to Use 25th Amendment to Remove Trump Due to Mental Fitness

Collins’ resolution – particularly the part about Pelosi’s “recent actions” – appears to be a direct response to her announcement last week that she was creating a “bipartisan” commission that could remove the president from power using the 25th amendment.

Pelosi and Rep. Jamie Raskin, author of the bill, announced the formation of the commission as President Trump was battling coronavirus and many were speculating about his health – both physical and mental.

“In times of chaos, we must hold fast to our Constitution,” Raskin announced. “The 25th amendment is all about the stability of the presidency and the continuity of the office.”

The person who is third in line to the nuclear codes but was “setup” by her hair salon wants to have a conversation about the 25th amendment… Good one🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/t1XbgfLSdw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 8, 2020

Many called into question the timing of the commission.

Actress Kirstie Alley slammed Pelosi for her “evil” actions and called it “an attempt at a presidential takeover of a President.”

The “process” EVIL NANCY PELOSI speaks of is an attempt at a presidential takeover of a President by glorified BAKER ACT .. don’t believe a word that comes out of this witche’s mouth..and yes she gives witches a bad name. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 9, 2020

It’s Not About Trump, But This is Definitely About Pelosi

House Speaker Pelosi argued that the commission regarding the 25th amendment was not about President Trump.

“This is not about President Trump,” she said at a press conference hours after claiming President Trump was “in an altered state” following his COVID diagnosis.

He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents.”

“Clearly, he is under medication,” Pelosi says about President Trump. “Any of us who is under medication of that seriousness is in an altered state.” https://t.co/4SMbHSD46Z pic.twitter.com/ACUR3oODk6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 9, 2020

Trump even argued that it was more about Biden potentially becoming President and replacing him with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris,” Trump tweeted. “The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!”

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Collins, meanwhile, made it clear his resolution is most assuredly about Pelosi’s mental fitness.

“Over the tenure of her speakership, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has started to demonstrate a decline in mental fitness, calling into question her ability to adequately serve the House of Representatives and the American people,” it states.

Read more at the Political Insider

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

