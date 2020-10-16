https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2020/10/15/worse-than-expected-greg-gutfeld-shreds-the-horrible-show-trial-for-trump-disguised-as-an-nbc-town-hall/

The presidential town hall on NBC tonight is scheduled to be just one hour long, but host Savannah Guthrie spent the first 20 minutes of it lecturing Trump about masks, conspiracy theories and asking him to condemn white supremacy (which Trump did yet again while Guthrie insisted it’s something he won’t do).

It all got to be too much for Greg Gutfeld:

Guthrie came across like she was channeling AOC at times, with constant interruptions:

And just halfway through the Trump town hall on NBC, they lost him:

