(FOX NEWS) — Sean Hannity accused NBC News Thursday night of turning its town hall with President Trump into a “political debate” with the president and moderator Savannah Guthrie on opposite sides.

“NBC fake News did their best to ambush President Trump at tonight’s town hall,” the “Hannity” host said at the top of his show. “He pretty much debated Savannah Guthrie and what we all witnessed was not journalism, it was a political debate with the morning host of the ‘Today’ show serving as a Joe Biden surrogate and it didn’t really work out well for her.

“Questions, topics, tactics all reeking of nothing but pure political bias,” Hannity added.

