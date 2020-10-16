https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/hey-msm-making-trump-a-martyr-in-your-town-hall-will-backfire-spectacularly

Don’t they know that a martyr is more attractive, not less?

How exactly is that supposed to serve the Democratic ticket!?!

In yet another example of Trump-debating-and-beating-the-Moderator , the Mainstream Media culminated a week of doing every possible thing to silence any anti-Biden news with this charade of a Town Hall.

Please tell me I’m not the only one.

If you watched the Town Hall on YouTube as I did, you doubtless noticed that the ABC icon for a smiling Biden subliminally screamed “President” while the NBC icon just said “Trump,” who looked scowly and crumpled. Uh-huh. Nice try.

But it wasn’t just the visual, it was the audio quality. It was horrific on YouTube. Torturous. The ear drums were buffeted. I finally found good quality audio on the Telemundo channel. My nature is usually trusting, but I believe the audio was engineered to torture the American people into tuning Trump out.

Remember “their feet left bloody footprints in the snow.” We are the people of Valley Forge, of Bloody Omaha, of Fort McHenry. Bad audio won’t discourage us from supporting our beloved president. We patriotic Americans are made of sterner stuff than that!

It may be clever marketing but bookending each segment of the debate, I mean “Trump Town Hall” with Joe Biden ads was in-your-face. Shut up, Joe! Or shall we talk about Hunter? Aw, c’mon man, I wanna talk about Hunter!

Presidential debates are tradition, not law, but this unprecedented scrapping of a proper face-to-face debate format screamed one thing: cowardice. Joe Biden is too dirty, too corrupt, too treasonous, too embarrassed and too far gone with dementia to face President Trump in debate. COVID was just a pathetic excuse. Don’t insult my intelligence!

Talking logically about Truth in the face of the hypocrisy and bald-faced lies of the Liberals is as futile as trying to have a logical discussion with an insane person.

The Left knows the truth just as well as we Conservatives do. It must be a special kind of Hell for them to continue to support Joe, in spite of everything, while attacking our good president.

They should be ashamed of themselves and frankly, I wouldn’t want to be facing their Eternity. As Helene Hanff said so pithily in 84 Charing Cross Road: “They’ll burn for it, mark my words.”

