The election is just around the corner and the Resistance media might be running out of anti-Trump insider opinions to offer, so we’re now down to “former White House photographer” on the list of hot takes to present:

That’s of course for anybody who was waiting for the opinion of a former White House photographer before deciding who to vote for.

Right?

A different photographer weighs in:

You might recall that earlier this year Souza posted a picture on Instagram showing New York Gov. Cuomo with the caption “our current acting president.” Souza also authored a book titled “Obama: An Intimate Portrait.” So, yeah, we’re not exactly surprised by his opinion.

