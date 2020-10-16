https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/16/how-is-this-not-an-onion-headline-nbc-news-highlights-former-wh-photographers-opinion-of-the-trump-presidency/

The election is just around the corner and the Resistance media might be running out of anti-Trump insider opinions to offer, so we’re now down to “former White House photographer” on the list of hot takes to present:

Opinion | Pete Souza: I photographed Obama and Reagan. Here’s why I won’t be silent about Trump. https://t.co/nphzQGb3Az – @NBCNewsTHINK — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2020

Pete Souza: I photographed Obama and Reagan. Here’s why Trump’s White House is a national disgrace. https://t.co/rX9xmSu5DS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 16, 2020

That’s of course for anybody who was waiting for the opinion of a former White House photographer before deciding who to vote for.

how is this not an onion headline? https://t.co/jzptENbMwO — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 16, 2020

What does the white house chef think, tho? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 16, 2020

I recently bought a new microwave that is white. Here’s my take on Trump’s White House. — StephenHerreid (@StephenHerreid) October 16, 2020

A different photographer weighs in:

I’ve taken photos at my kids’ birthday parties. I’ll be voting for Trump. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 16, 2020

You might recall that earlier this year Souza posted a picture on Instagram showing New York Gov. Cuomo with the caption “our current acting president.” Souza also authored a book titled “Obama: An Intimate Portrait.” So, yeah, we’re not exactly surprised by his opinion.

