https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hunter-joe-biden-scandal-takes-dark-turn-fbis-top-lawyer-child-porn-involved-case/

Guest post by Bill Hennessy

The emails and text messages of Hunter Biden are depressing. Despite many millions of dollars in income, the younger Biden seems to be always in financial distress.

These emails and texts came to light in a series of New York Post stories on the contents of a laptop, presumably belonging to Hunter Biden. Someone dropped off the laptop at a computer repair shop to have its hard drive content recovered. That customer never paid and never returned for the device or its contents.

The store owner was disturbed by the laptop’s content. Fearing for his safety, he released the hard drive to the FBI in December 2019. When the FBI failed to follow up on the disturbing contents, the shop owner turned over a copy of the contents to former federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani, in turn, released the material to the New York Post.

TRENDING: President Trump Goes Savage Mode on Savannah Guthrie For Asking Him to Denounce White Supremacy… Again (VIDEO)

In one text, Hunter Biden tells his daughter Naomi she can’t keep living like a billionaire’s daughter because her dad is broke.

In another, he promises never to demand half her salary the way her grandfather does.



Rudy Guilliani holds a print of Biden’s text message to daughter claiming Joe Biden demands half of Hunter’s salary.

The question arises, why would Hunter Biden agree to turn over cash to his father?

And another question: Why has the FBI done nothing?

We don’t know, of course, if anything Hunter Biden wrote to his daughter is true. Hunter could be lying. And we don’t yet have definitive prove anything on the laptop is authentic. But, based on the evidence, there’s every reason to believe it’s all true.

So, again, we ask, why would Hunter Biden consent to passing half his income to his father?

It’s not like Joe Biden is destitute. Once known as “the Senator from MBNA,” Joe Biden has millions in his political career. He was Vice President of the United States for eight of the last twelve years. Before that, he’d been a US Senator since 1973.

Maybe Hunter is just a remarkable kid who would never say “no” to his father. But there’s another, darker possibility. Maybe Hunter felt he had no choice.

The FBI’s Child Porn Attack Dog

One image included in the New York Post photos was the FBI’s subpoena for the laptop.

Bleeding through the top page was the FBI Special Agent’s signature: Joshua Wilson. As Western Journal describes it, Joshua Wilson works a specific kind of crime: child porn.

FBI Grand Jury subpoena for Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In 2012, Wilson was described by The Star-Ledger, a New Jersey-based newspaper, as “an FBI agent based in New Jersey who has spent nearly five years working full time on child pornography.

More recent news articles suggest Wilson has also worked child abduction cases.

A child pornography criminal complaint from 2012 includes Wilson’s signature — seemingly an exact match to what was found on the December subpoena.

Both Western Journal and the left-leaning Business Insider confirm that the Special Agent’s signature belongs to the same Joshua Wilson.

From Business Insider:

It’s unclear whether the FBI employs more than one agent named Joshua Wilson. But the available evidence seems to show **the Joshua Wilson who signed the subpoena for Hunter Biden’s laptop, and the Joshua Wilson who investigates child pornography for the FBI, are the same person**. This raises the possibility, not explored by the Post, that the FBI issued the subpoena for reasons unrelated to Hunter Biden’s role in Ukraine and Burisma. The shop owner has told several news outlets that he did not *see* any child pornography on the hard drive. But those news outlets also confirm that the shop owner has severe vision problems. Some commenters have described him as “legally blind.” Suppose the FBI’s child pornography and exploitation division is investigating the laptop. In that case, we begin to see possible answers to the two burning questions: Why did Hunter Biden agree to share his income with his wealthy father, and why has the FBI failed to act on the laptop’s contents.

Was Joe Biden Blackmailing His Own Son?

We know that Hunter Biden exploited his father’s position as Vice President to win ridiculously lucrative jobs with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, several Chinese companies and officials, and a $3.5 million gift from the wife of Moscow’s mayor.

We have learned from the New York Post story that Hunter seems to have arranged a meeting between a Burisma executive and Joe Biden in 2015.

We know that Joe Biden got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired in exchange for a $1 billion gift to the Ukrainian government.

We just learned that Joe Biden demanded at least half of his son’s vast income and that Hunter Biden complied with his father’s demands.

And now we know the FBI sent its child porn expert to seize Hunter Biden’s laptop.

We also know that Hunter Biden has lived a troubled life. The Navy kicked him out for drug abuse. He fathered a child he denies and refuses to support. Photos, both in the press and on the hard drive, reveal a playboy’s lifestyle of travel, drinking, drugs, and women. And constant financial problems despite millions of dollars in income.

Considering the numerous photos of Hunter and Joe together, it is reasonable to assume Joe knows about Hunter’s lifestyle. In other words, Joe Biden knows what’s in Hunter’s closet. And the potential consequences to Hunter’s reputation and freedom.

All of this information leads to one final question. A question that answers the two burning questions: **Did Joe Biden blackmail his son?**

Did Joe Biden exploit Hunter’s recklessness by pimping him out as a bagman to foreign capitals?

Did Joe Biden use his influence and power to hamstring FBI investigations of Hunter?

Therefore, did Hunter Biden feel he had no choice but to turn over half the loot to his “Pops?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

