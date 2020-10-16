https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/i-have-stage-fright-hope-hicks-makes-a-surprise-appearance-on-stage-at-president-trumps-maga-rally-in-ocala-fl/

President Trump is currently holding a MAGA rally in Ocala, Florida. . .

. . .and he brought Hope Hicks up on stage right after he said, “I’ll deliver hope” in regard to battling Covid-19:

Hicks briefly greeted the faithful before leaving the stage because of “stage fright”:

That was a nice moment:

Watch:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...