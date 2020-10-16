https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/i-have-stage-fright-hope-hicks-makes-a-surprise-appearance-on-stage-at-president-trumps-maga-rally-in-ocala-fl/

President Trump is currently holding a MAGA rally in Ocala, Florida. . .

. . .and he brought Hope Hicks up on stage right after he said, “I’ll deliver hope” in regard to battling Covid-19:

“I’ll deliver hope… speaking of which, Hope Hicks is here, where’ Hope?” pic.twitter.com/KtuVJixVBd — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) October 16, 2020

Hicks briefly greeted the faithful before leaving the stage because of “stage fright”:

Trump sparks chants of “We want Hope!” in the rally crowd encouraging Hope Hicks to take the stage “Thank you all so much and thank you President Trump … I have stage fright,” she says before waving and leaving the stage. pic.twitter.com/WRYmxLfEsh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 16, 2020

That was a nice moment:

Trump: “I will deliver optimism, opportunity and hope- speaking of hope, Hope Hicks is here. Where is Hope Hicks? The great Hope Hicks. She tested positive but she’s okay. We want Hope!” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 16, 2020

Watch:

Trump calls Hope Hicks on stage. She walks up, says, “We can share a microphone now! Thank you all so much and thank you, President Trump. I have stage fright,” and leaves. pic.twitter.com/ZCpTVZ4D5L — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 16, 2020

***

