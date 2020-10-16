https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/10/15/ice-cube-cnn-canceled-my-interview-amid-news-that-i-worked-with-trump-on-economic-plan-for-black-americans/

Rapper-actor and Big3 Basketball League founder Ice Cube has accused CNN of canceling an upcoming interview on Cuomo Prime Time, following his revelation that he worked with the Trump campaign on an economic plan for black Americans.

The Ride Along 3 star also accused the left-wing cable network of banning him in the past. “It seems like they can’t handle the truth,” he said.

“So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight,” Ice Cube tweeted Thursday. “I’ve actually been ban [sic] from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth.”

So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

Ice Cube’s accusation comes after he revealed this week that the Trump campaign implemented part of his Contract with Black America while Democrats blew him off, allegedly telling him that they would address the issue “after the election.”

The Trump campaign confirmed Ice Cube’s assertion in a statement to Breitbart News, adding that Democrats are taking the black vote for granted.

“Trump officials reached out to Ice Cube after he posted his Contract With Black America and incorporated some of his ideas and thoughts into the Platinum Plan,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson. Trump’s “Platinum Plan” is a roadmap for economic, educational, and financial investments in black communities.

The 21 Jump Street star tweeted Thursday that he hasn’t endorsed a presidential candidate.

Ice Cube’s “A Contract with Black America: Addressing Racial Inequality” is a political manifesto that puts forth a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.” The rapper introduced the initiative earlier this year, saying that he intended to put pressure on companies, including financial institutions, to invest in black communities and approve more loans to black families and black-owned businesses.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

