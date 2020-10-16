https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/16/it-was-always-a-joke-new-rnc-video-featuring-amy-coney-barrett-shines-blinding-spotlight-on-medias-bias-and-selective-outrage-over-sexism/

You know what’s weird? We haven’t heard much from the Outrage Brigade over male Democratic senators constantly interrupting SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett — that is, if those male Democratic senators even allowed her to speak at all.

Same people who were pre-emptively calling out Mike Pence for mansplaining to Kamala Harris at the VP debate are conspicuously quiet about what Amy Coney Barrett has actually been dealing with.

And while the Left may be turning a blind eye to it, the RNC is putting it under a blinding spotlight:

Damning.

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

