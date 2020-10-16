https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/16/it-was-always-a-joke-new-rnc-video-featuring-amy-coney-barrett-shines-blinding-spotlight-on-medias-bias-and-selective-outrage-over-sexism/

You know what’s weird? We haven’t heard much from the Outrage Brigade over male Democratic senators constantly interrupting SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett — that is, if those male Democratic senators even allowed her to speak at all.

Same people who were pre-emptively calling out Mike Pence for mansplaining to Kamala Harris at the VP debate are conspicuously quiet about what Amy Coney Barrett has actually been dealing with.

And while the Left may be turning a blind eye to it, the RNC is putting it under a blinding spotlight:

Democrats interrupted Judge Barrett 78 TIMES. Zero cries of sexism or “mansplaining” from the media. Their bias and selective outrage is unreal! #ConfirmACB pic.twitter.com/UKqkFeau0u — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 16, 2020

Damning.

Why isn’t there more talk of all the interruptions and mansplaining that went on during Amy Coney Barrett’s hearings? pic.twitter.com/NULphJ7w2V — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 16, 2020

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

Two sets of rules https://t.co/TZCRadQf3j — Frances Lewis ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LewisFilewis1) October 16, 2020

People…there is such a double standard. Seriously! https://t.co/azzZEuR5wf — Sandi Weiland (@WeilandSandi) October 16, 2020

It was always a joke. These women don’t care about mansplaining. They care about a narrative. Again, reporters are garbage. https://t.co/aXSsImmTRP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 16, 2020

