Last night, Twitter announced that they’re tweaking their “Hacked Material Policy.” You know, just to ensure something like their colossal New York Post censorship nightmare never happens again.

Jack Dorsey further commented on the changes this morning:

Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix. Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that. https://t.co/ZLUw3YD887 — jack (@jack) October 16, 2020

Isn’t that special?

Can’t wait for this dickwad to be under oath next week. https://t.co/MouYJIvMsp — Biden’s Gay Lid (@bidenslid) October 16, 2020

Neither can Sen. Josh Hawley:

I’m looking forward to asking you about this. Under oath. https://t.co/ZERLIqa0Mb — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 16, 2020

And we look forward to watching Jack Dorsey try to squirm his way out of this.

We did it for two days in a row – and held accounts hostage until they deleted the tweets – but wow, now we see that was wrong https://t.co/oOeallf2Rd — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 16, 2020

Translation: We did something really stupid and got caught. Next time we’ll be sneakier about it. https://t.co/axGwk4M3lI — The H2 (@TheH2) October 16, 2020

Went full China too quickly. Our bad. https://t.co/LsyTFnZYuv — Rando_Reborn (@Rando_reborn) October 16, 2020

So, the initial reason for blocking the @nypost story and suspension of accounts who shared it wasn’t true. Is an apology forthcoming? @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/7Taw01Mqnp — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) October 16, 2020

“Straight blocking of URLs is wrong! We’re still doing it but now we’re explaining why!” https://t.co/WQMxI5AH1R — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 16, 2020

Twitter will now be Editors for every article posted. Sounds doable. https://t.co/KVpOF9kfd9 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 16, 2020

You’ve still got people locked out for sharing a picture of Hunter Biden. https://t.co/Nu37Mxa96s — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) October 16, 2020

It will be fun watching Twitter vacillate between what constitutes “hacked material” and what doesn’t. https://t.co/ilYt0xVxJ4 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 16, 2020

