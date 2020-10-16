https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/16/jack-dorseys-trying-to-un-dig-twitters-grave-and-gop-sen-josh-hawley-is-standing-by-with-the-popcorn/

Last night, Twitter announced that they’re tweaking their “Hacked Material Policy.” You know, just to ensure something like their colossal New York Post censorship nightmare never happens again.

Jack Dorsey further commented on the changes this morning:

Isn’t that special?

Neither can Sen. Josh Hawley:

And we look forward to watching Jack Dorsey try to squirm his way out of this.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...