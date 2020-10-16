https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/james-woods-calls-out-bruce-springsteen-over-his-vapid-and-tiresome-threat-to-leave-the-u-s-if-trump-wins/

Elderly singer Bruce Springsteen threatened to move to Australia if President Trump is re-elected in November:

Bruce Springsteen: I’ll be “on the next plane” to Australia if Trump wins https://t.co/Zh8NKmv3JR pic.twitter.com/mbBrKalVdl — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2020

Does he think anyone cares?

Just shut up and do it already:

Do you want him to go ahead and move?https://t.co/YKJFxPUQsh — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 16, 2020

We are so done with celebrities saying this and never following through:

So Bruce #Springsteen is going to move to #Australia if #Trump is reelected? Does that mean I’m not going to be invited to those parties he throws at his mansion in New Jersey? What will I do? Who gives a shit, celebrities? Move, don’t move. Means absolutely dick to me. — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) October 16, 2020

“Why are they still here?”

Funny how all these celebrities—Bruce Springsteen is the latest—insist they will leave the country if Republicans are elected but then somehow they never keep their promises. Why are they still here? — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 16, 2020

And here’s James Woods calling him out for engaging in “such a vapid and tiresome trope”:

If literally ONE of the celebrities who made these ridiculous threats actually followed through, they would be more impactful. Otherwise they are simply meaningless blather. It’s sad a talent of Mr. Springsteen’s admirable caliber would engage in such a vapid and tiresome trope. https://t.co/q1iFpPAne2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 16, 2020

Well said.

***

