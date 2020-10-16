https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/james-woods-calls-out-bruce-springsteen-over-his-vapid-and-tiresome-threat-to-leave-the-u-s-if-trump-wins/

Elderly singer Bruce Springsteen threatened to move to Australia if President Trump is re-elected in November:

Does he think anyone cares?

Just shut up and do it already:

We are so done with celebrities saying this and never following through:

“Why are they still here?”

And here’s James Woods calling him out for engaging in “such a vapid and tiresome trope”:

Well said.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...