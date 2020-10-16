https://www.theblaze.com/news/hunter-biden-joe-trump-town-hall

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump participated in dueling prime-time town halls on Thursday night; neither presidential candidate was asked about the Hunter Biden story that has dominated headlines this week.

Biden answered questions from undecided voters at the ABC News town hall that took place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. However, the former vice president was not asked one question regarding his son’s overseas dealings by moderator George Stephanopoulos or by the audience during the 90-minute town hall. Biden was asked about transgender rights and seemed to imply that children as young as 8 should have the right to decide their gender.

Hunter Biden has been at the forefront this week following various New York Post bombshell reports. On Wednesday, the Post published an article featuring alleged Hunter Biden emails that were allegedly obtained from a water-damaged laptop, which was reportedly abandoned at a computer repair store in 2019. The owner of the independent Apple repair shop in Delaware, who allegedly turned the laptop over to the FBI and Rudy Giuliani, said he now fears for his life.

The laptop is said to have a trove of potentially damaging documents and communications from Hunter, including dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. One alleged email from 2015 pulled from the laptop reportedly shows an adviser to the board of Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, thanking Hunter for introducing him to his father.

Joe Biden has maintained that he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

Hunter was reportedly paid as much as $83,333 a month by Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019 as a member of the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company.

The Post also published an article alleging that Hunter pursued a “lasting and lucrative” deal with a Chinese energy company that he said would be “interesting for me and my family.”

Purported emails from Hunter from 2017 show him discussing a three-year consulting contract worth $10 million a year with China’s largest private energy company, the China Energy Company. Hunter would reportedly be compensated “for introductions alone.”

Shortly after the New York Post published the first Hunter Biden article, Twitter temporarily locked the Post’s official account and the accounts of anyone who shared the article, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Facebook announced that it would also censor the Hunter Biden article, which spurred Republicans to declare war on the social media behemoths. Twitter reversed course on its decision on Thursday and said it would allow users to share the New York Post article.

President Trump took part in an NBC News town hall in Miami. The topic of Hunter Biden’s emails or overseas dealings was not broached during the town hall.

The event was moderated by “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, who was applauded by leftists for constantly grilling the president. Meanwhile, conservatives claim that Guthrie was biased and the town hall morphed into an “interrogation.”

Liberals had called for a boycott and voiced disdain toward NBC for hosting a town hall featuring President Trump at the same time that Biden’s town hall was scheduled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

