Today, in a speech in Florida, President Trump referred to the Bidens as an organized crime family:

“Hunter made no money until his father became vice president and now he’s like a vacuum cleaner….It’s an organized crime family, as far as I’m concerned.”

Rudy Giuliani tweeted something similar, along with an explosive text from Hunter Biden to a daughter:

So, according to Hunter Biden, half of the millions he has scooped up from Ukraine, China and elsewhere have gone directly to “the big guy.”

Today the Trump campaign released this hard-hitting ad:

And there is reason to believe that much more is coming:

BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s former business partner Bevan Cooney has flipped. He was jailed over a bond scheme, and has connected with journalists @MatthewTyrmand and @PeterSchweizer. Turned over access to his Gmail account. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 16, 2020

I will confirm here and now: “AT LEAST” is the operative term;) https://t.co/Z9K6YPGVkk — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) October 16, 2020

How explosive will these new stories be? Stay tuned.

I doubt that the “mainstream” press and the tech giants can prevent Joe Biden’s corruption from being a major issue over the remaining days of the campaign.

