A group of anonymous street artists hijacked a full-sized billboard atop the Whisky a Go Go nightclub in Los Angeles and slapped Joe Biden’s name underneath an image of the DC Comics character “Swamp Thing.”

The group called “The Faction,” whose members’ names are unknown, altered an advertisement for the upcoming DC TV series, Swamp Thing, by replacing the face of the titular creature with a green image of Joe Biden’s face replete with menacing, red, glowing eyes, Newsweek reported.

The street artists also covered the advertisement’s original tag lines and added, “Joe Biden is…Swamp Thing. Hide your kids, hide your wife.”

Entertainment giant Warner Bros., which took out the ad, and the owners of the billboard, did not issue any comments about the advertisement being hijacked.

But Donald Trump, Jr., told the magazine that the group “nailed it.”

“Whoever made this billboard nailed it. Joe Biden spent 47 years in Washington, D.C., enriching his family, exporting the jobs of American workers, and selling out our country to the Chinese Communists. There is no bigger ‘Swamp Thing’ in American history than Joe,” he said.

This is not the first time The Faction used street art to further their conservative message. In March 2019, the group skewered CNN by putting up a billboard ridiculing the network, and the year before, the group placed dozens of faux Donald Trump Walk of Fame Stars on empty spots on the famed West Hollywood sidewalk.

Other groups have also created on-the-fly pro-Trump street art. Just over a week ago, a group of unnamed Trump fans erected a 10-foot Trump sign along the L.A. Freeway emulating the Famed white Hollywood sign. Officials soon removed the display.

