(UPDATED) Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at a reporter who asked him about the New York Post reports about his son Hunter Biden’s alleged emails that reportedly detail corrupt foreign business dealings by Hunter that implicate Biden while he was vice president.

Biden spoke to reporters after a car rally in Detroit.

According to a pool report, Biden said, ““I knew you’d ask it. I have no response. Another smear campaign. Right up your alley.”

When a reporter asked Joe Biden a short while ago about the unsubstantiated story on son Hunter, the former VPOTUS replied:

“I knew you’d ask it. I have no response. Another smear campaign. Right up your alley.” — Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) October 17, 2020

UPDATE: Question was asked by CBS reporter Bo Erickson, who got a nasty personal attack reply by Biden, “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

There is no report of a follow-up question.

Video clip of Biden at the Detroit rally.

Joe Biden’s teleprompter in action. He literally cannot speak coherently without it.pic.twitter.com/TBDDumeztG — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 16, 2020

