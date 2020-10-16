https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-speaks-hunter-emails-no-response-another-smear-campaign/

(UPDATED) Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at a reporter who asked him about the New York Post reports about his son Hunter Biden’s alleged emails that reportedly detail corrupt foreign business dealings by Hunter that implicate Biden while he was vice president.

Biden spoke to reporters after a car rally in Detroit.

According to a pool report, Biden said, ““I knew you’d ask it. I have no response. Another smear campaign. Right up your alley.”

TRENDING: Hunter and Joe Biden Scandal Takes a Dark Turn — FBI’s Top Lawyer on Child Porn Involved in Case

UPDATE: Question was asked by CBS reporter Bo Erickson, who got a nasty personal attack reply by Biden, “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

There is no report of a follow-up question.

Video clip of Biden at the Detroit rally.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...