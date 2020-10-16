https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-says-trumps-liberate-michigan-tweet-dog-whistle-people-arrested-plotting-kidnap-kill-gretchen-whitmer-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Michigan on Friday to deliver remarks on healthcare.

Biden praised Democrat tyrant and Covid lockdown queen Gretchen Whitmer as the best governor ever.

The 77-year-old crook then attacked President Trump and blamed him for the so-called plot to kidnap and kill Gretchen Whitmer.

Biden said Trump’s “liberate Michigan” tweet from April of this year summoned the domestic terrorists.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The FBI announced last Thursday during a press conference that it thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

The FBI became aware of the plot through discussions on social media in early 2020, however they decided to pull the trigger last week and raid the homes of 6 men.

One of the men arrested in the plot was a Trump-hating anarchist and another was a Black Lives Matter activist, but Biden and the media still blame Trump.

Biden on Friday also pushed his favorite lie: the “very fine people hoax”: “Just like when he said there were ‘very fine people on both sides in Charlottesville.’”

Joe Biden is a disgrace. He has been hiding from the press and still hasn’t been asked about the New York Post’s bombshell reports on Hunter Biden’s emails.

WATCH:

Joe Biden says that President Trump tweeting “liberate Michigan” was the “call that was heard” for the people who were arrested by the FBI for trying to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pic.twitter.com/pSy2F8IXbg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2020

