Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden touted Wall Street’s support for his economic agenda during a town hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this week.

During the ABC News town hall at the National Constitution Center, Biden touted Wall Street analysis that paints his economic plans as better than President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda.

“Moody’s, Wall Street, said I will create 18.6 million new jobs, good-paying jobs, number one,” Biden said. “Number two, the GDP will grow by a trillion dollars more than it would under Trump.”

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), has touted the Wall Street analysis as well. During a vice presidential debate this month, Harris said Moody’s is telling investors that Democrats will create seven million more jobs than Trump has.

Indeed, Moody’s Analytics issued the report backing a blue wave on November 3, citing with a Biden administration there will be a return to more immigration and more free trade that will boost the financial industry’s efforts for higher GDP.

Wall Street has lined up hugely behind Biden and Harris against Trump. Biden’s campaign has raked in more than $50 million from Wall Street donors and, most recently, has been powered by a surge in donations from financial investors and venture capitalists, including the son of George Soros.

A CNN analysis last month admitted that “all the big banks are backing Biden” against Trump as donations pour in from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

