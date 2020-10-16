https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/16/joe-biden-vows-that-you-wont-hear-him-race-baiting-if-hes-elected-but-if-you-dont-take-his-word-for-it-you-probably-aint-black-video/

Was Joe Biden wearing flame-retardant underwear when he said this?

If I’m elected president, you won’t hear me race-baiting, you won’t hear me dividing — you’ll hear me trying to unify. pic.twitter.com/PNsBW8OQmX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

Hey, PolitiFact … we’ve got an easy one for you!

If I’d never heard of Joe Biden, this 1 minute would win my vote!! — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) October 16, 2020

The only way it could is if you’d never heard of Joe Biden. — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) October 16, 2020

True story. When we think of racial healing, Joe Biden is not the first name that comes to mind. Or the thousandth, for that matter.

If he votes for you, does that mean he’s really Black? — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 16, 2020

Black women “stacking grocery store shelves” will be happy to hear this. https://t.co/ajfSSiQUcm — Shelves Stocked by Stacy (@StacyOnTheRight) October 16, 2020

In 2012, Joe Biden accused Mitt Romney of wanting to reinstitute slavery. If that’s not race-baiting, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/Dj5COPfqvx — Mainstream Conservatism (@msconservatism) October 16, 2020

You accused Mitt Romney of wanting to put black people back in chains, and earlier this year you claimed black people who don’t vote for you aren’t really black people. https://t.co/nqQL63ptbM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2020

Mitt Romney is gonna put y’all back in chains

I went to Delaware State

I grew up in a black church

If you don’t vote for me you ain’t black. Come on man! https://t.co/RCydVJumpR — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) October 16, 2020

You literally told African-Americans that any who do not vote for you aren’t really Black. That’s race-baiting. That’s dividing. Sure, it’s unifying… under your authoritarian rule. Come on, man! https://t.co/eW6jlftIgl — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 16, 2020

You know, there’s another way to interpret Joe Biden’s remarks:

“Vote for me or I’ll keep being racist and divisive.” – @JoeBiden https://t.co/QwXpeEjDNs — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 16, 2020

The Left does love emotional blackmail …

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

