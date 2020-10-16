https://thehill.com/homenews/news/521507-john-kelly-called-trump-the-most-flawed-person-hes-ever-met-report

Former White House chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John KellyJohn Francis KellyMORE, has said that President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden’s dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE “is the most flawed person” he’s ever known, CNN reported.

“The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life,” Kelly has told friends, the outlet reported.

Kelly left the White House in January 2019.

Earlier this year, Kelly said that he agreed with former Defense Secretary James Mattis’s criticism of the president’s handling of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mattis lashed out at Trump in a statement to The Atlantic over his handling of the protests, saying that Trump is the first president in his lifetime “who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try.”

Following Mattis’s comments, Kelly told former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciC-SPAN’s Steve Scully suspended after admitting to lying about Twitter hack The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump campaigns on Rush Limbaugh show l Democrats question Trump’s mental fitness l Coronavirus stimulus in doubt before election Debate moderator Steve Scully says his Twitter account was hacked as president accuses him of being a ‘Never Trumper’ MORE during an interview that “He’s quite a man, Gen. Jim Mattis, and for him to do that tells you where he is relative to the concern he has for our country.”

Kelly added that “I think we really need to step back. I think we need to look harder at who we elect.”

“What is their character like? What are their ethics?” he continued. “Are they willing, if they’re elected, to represent all of their constituents, not just the base, but all of their constituents? And then look at the politics.”

Kelly has also defended retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanHayden endorses Biden, says Trump ‘doesn’t care about facts’ Impeachment witness Alexander Vindman calls Trump Putin’s ‘useful idiot’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Trump, Biden renew push for Latino support MORE for voicing concerns over the president’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year which was at the heart of Trump’s impeachment hearing, among other criticisms.

Kelly’s new comments are part of a CNN special titled “The Insiders: A Warning from Former Trump Officials” set to air Sunday. Former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonBolton: North Korea ‘more dangerous now’ Demand for Trump-related titles sparks expected record year for political books How Trump could still win — the 1876 plan MORE, former Health and Human Services Secretary Rick Bright, and other former Trump administration officials who have criticized the president are set to appear in the special.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Kelly since he left the White House. After Kelly defended Mattis, Trump said the former chief of staff “was not in my inner-circle, was totally exhausted by the job, and in the end just slinked away into obscurity.”

…in my inner-circle, was totally exhausted by the job, and in the end just slinked away into obscurity. They all want to come back for a piece of the limelight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

