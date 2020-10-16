https://hannity.com/media-room/law-and-order-biden-tells-police-to-shoot-them-in-the-leg-if-someones-coming-at-you/

BIDEN on VIRUS: ‘What is his responsibility? If the… Allocating Responsibility… I’ll Let History Do That’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.01.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Wednesday during an interview on MSNBC; trailing off mid-sentence while discussing Donald Trump and the Coronavirus pandemic.

“What is his responsibility… and if it was… what would the…. Allocating responsibility… I’ll let history do that,” said Biden.

WATCH: Joe Biden forgets what he’s saying and has to look down at notes during softball MSNBC interview taped with Lyin’ Brian Williams. pic.twitter.com/KvGEPLZpxy — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 1, 2020

Biden made similar comments in an interview earlier this week.

“In order to avoid those very high numbers we have to do several things. One: We have to depend on what the President is going to do right now. First of all, he has to, tell, wait for all the cases before anything happens. Look, the whole idea is he has to get in place things we’re shortages of,” said Biden.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weighed-in on the ongoing Coronavirus crisis Tuesday; saying “disinformation is dangerous” during a global pandemic as the Trump administration works to slow the spread of the disease.

“Every morning I wake up and I read the data set from across the world… We’ve had one of our team members pass away from this, we’ve had 3,000 Americans die. This data set matters. The ability to trust the data is everything,” said Secretary Pompeo.

“This is the reason disinformation is dangerous… I would urge every nation: Do your best to collect the data, do your best to share that information,” he added. “We’re doing that. We’re collecting and sharing.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “Disinformation is dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/SEO4qeD47J — The Hill (@thehill) March 31, 2020

