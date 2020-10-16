https://www.dailywire.com/news/lawmaker-calls-for-criminal-investigation-into-biden-family-following-latest-news-reports

A top lawmaker responded to the latest series of negative news reports surrounding Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden by calling for a criminal investigation into the Biden family.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) wrote on Twitter: “The DOJ/FBI needs to open a criminal investigation into the Biden Family’s global pay to play operation.”

The DOJ/FBI needs to open a criminal investigation into the Biden Family’s global pay to play operation. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 17, 2020

Zeldin’s call for a criminal investigation into the Biden family comes after Fox News reported late on Friday evening that a person who was on an email thread with Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, confirmed to the network that the emails were accurate.

Fox News’ report focused on just a small portion of the emails that have been released, which appeared “to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.”

“One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of ‘remuneration packages’ for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Biden as ‘Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,’ in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co,” Fox News reported. “The email includes a note that ‘Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.’ A proposed equity split references ’20’ for ‘H’ and ’10 held by H for the big guy?’ with no further details. Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity.”

Multiple sources reportedly told Fox News that “the big guy” was a reference to the former vice president.

