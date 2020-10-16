https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/lincoln-project-grifter-stuart-stevens-tries-picking-a-fight-with-ben-shapiro-over-savannah-guthrie-and-it-does-not-end-well-for-him-like-at-all/

Ben Shapiro quite frankly nailed it with this dig at Savannah Guthrie after watching that ridiculous NBC Town Hall last night with Trump. For whatever reason, Savannah seemed to think her job was debating Trump, not facilitating questions from the audience.

Perhaps she was trying out for her next role, as Ben tweeted:

Congratulations to Savannah Guthrie on her appointment as Joe Biden’s White House press secretary! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 16, 2020

She was definitely working against Trump last night and was far from neutral.

For whatever reason, Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens decided to pick a fight with Ben over his tweet.

I know it’s hard to imagine but once conservatism wasn’t just lunatics and whiny victim shoppers like @benshapiro. https://t.co/BTBWlmJJGP — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 16, 2020

Huh? A guy responsible for a group that is actively working to elect a Democrat lecturing Ben about conservatism.

Adorable.

And here comes the smackdown:

I know it’s hard to believe but people once considered this Lincoln Project grifter a semi-serious human https://t.co/15YSj0zYT1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 16, 2020

Ouch.

We still don’t know why people think it’s smart to pick a fight with Ben.

But here we are.

Form one #LincolnProject Grifter to another $$$$ fill those pockets https://t.co/kIRn8um9iD — Samson (@mightysparty) October 16, 2020

I’ve been listening to you more lately. Might not always agree, but never once have I heard you “victim shop”. Quite the opposite- more like “lets leave each other alone and we are capable of figuring our lives out for ourselves.” — Brandon Blackburn (@BlackburnBran) October 16, 2020

More like the Lenin project — Zach Casey (@zachc777) October 16, 2020

Oof.

What is a “victim shopper”? I’ve never heard that before — partyfailed (@homelessliberal) October 16, 2020

It’s probably a dig at conservatives who are tired of getting beaten up by the Left and calling it out instead of sitting back and pretending they’re above it all.

Or it’s a lame attempt at owning Ben that backfired.

Maybe both.

***

