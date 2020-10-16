https://noqreport.com/2020/10/16/mainstream-media-treats-joe-biden-like-hes-incapable-of-handling-challenges/

Mainstream media has zero respect for Joe Biden. None. They’ve learned from multiple experiences the last few months that anytime he’s asked a question that does not have a simple answer given to him on a silver platter, he botches it badly. Last night’s town hall was no exception. He wasn’t just lobbed softballs. They walked the balls over to him and threw them at the bat. And sometimes, he still found a way to miss.

In lieu of a question-by-question breakdown, I’ll skip the torture and cut to the chase. Biden was not asked about the extraordinarily credible accusations against him and his son, Hunter. If it were President Trump, they would have asked. If it were Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton, they would have asked and had the confidence that either of them would be prepared to properly diffuse the situation and put Americans’ minds at ease. But with Joe Biden, they won’t ask him. They know he’ll butcher it because they know the accusations are spot on.

This demonstrates the disparity in the levels of respect the press has for the two presidential candidates. They hate President Trump, but they also know he can answer their questions properly. That’s why they are so prepared with questions designed to paint him in the corner. They craft them to be individual Kobayashi Marus, impossible to answer without giving them a way to spin it to their liking. Then, as Savannah Guthrie proved multiple times last night, they interrupt to try to disrupt and discredit him. They hate him, but they respect his abilities.

Joe Biden is a completely different story. Mainstream media has such low expectations of his ability to handle even the simplest questions, they refuse to challenge him on anything. It’s embarrassing to both parties as the journalists abandon their trade in order to be media activists while the candidate trickles out singles even as they set him up repeatedly for home runs. They both justify it in their own minds by believing that President Trump is a big enough threat, but they’re also aware they’ve sold their professional souls in the process.

To put it bluntly, Joe Biden is the weakest presidential candidate in the modern era. The only reason most Americans don’t realize it is because he’s never been asked to prove himself through strong answers to tough questions. He’s thin as paper upstairs and every journalist in America knows it. They give him the same soft touch they’d give a victim.

Most candidates would be ashamed that the press is too scared to ask them tough questions. Mainstream media’s fear of challenging Joe Biden on anything at all proves they know he cannot handle it. He’s too soft for the challenge of being president.

