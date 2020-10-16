https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/rob-reiner-accuses-trump-of-committing-premeditated-murder/

The radically liberal Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner took his Trump derangement syndrome to a disturbing new level this week when he accused President Donald Trump of committing “premeditated murder.”

“Of the 10s of thousands of lies this Sociopath has told, saying the Coronavirus has turned a corner is unmitigated evil,” Reiner tweeted. “It is premeditated murder.”

Reiner was apparently referring to recent comments Trump made in which he said that the nation is “rounding the corner” against COVID-19.

“Tremendous progress is being made. And I say, and I’ll say it all the time: We’re rounding the corner. And, very importantly, vaccines are coming, but we’re rounding the corner regardless,” Trump said during a press conference at the end of September.

“But vaccines are coming, and they’re coming fast,” he added. “We have four great companies already, and it’s going to be added very rapidly. They’re in the final stages of testing. And from what we’re hearing, the results are going to be very extraordinary.”

Throughout Trump’s presidency, Reiner has shown that he has one of the worst cases of Trump derangement syndrome in Hollywood, which is saying a lot given how much the president is hated there. The former “All In The Family” star has only stepped up his attacks on Trump over the past few months, blaming the president for coronavirus deaths despite the fact that the virus originated in China and has infected millions all over the globe.

“Trump’s 2020 election platform: Kill as many Americans as possible,” Reiner tweeted back in June.

At the start of the pandemic in March, Reiner even accused Trump of being an “accessory” to murder.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” he said.

We can only imagine how unhinged Reiner will become if Trump wins reelection next month. Now that’s something that could be fun to see!

