Police on Thursday said they are trying to find two women who allegedly attacked a President Donald Trump supporter in Massachusetts last week.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was physically assaulted by two (2) females for displaying “TRUMP” flags on her vehicle,” according to the City of Fall River Police Department in a statement on Thursday. The department said it received several 911 calls about the incident.

The suspects allegedly pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and exchanged words about the flags, said Fall River Police Lt. Jay Huard said, reported WHDH. The suspects then assaulted the female victim as her daughter sat in the backseat, officials said.

“She tried to de-escalate the situation by telling the two females to get away from her car,” Huard said. “She put her window down to communicate in a better fashion and at that point, she was punched through the open window.”

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at 508-324-2796, and those with an anonymous tip can call 508-672-8477.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene is a gray Nissan Altima. A description of the suspects was not provided.

“I would just say maintain your composure. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” Huard added, according to the local broadcaster.

An investigation is ongoing, officials added. Other details about the incident were not provided.

