Former lawyer to Donald Trump, Micheal Cohen claimed in am interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber that the president’s current personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was “drunk all the time.”

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Beat,” Melber asked, “Do you think Rudy Giuliani is being used as a tool and hack of the Russians, whether or not it passes a legal line and do you think that’s wrong?”

Cohen said, “Of course it’s wrong, and the answer is yes. Rudy is being played by the Russians. He’s 100% susceptible to being used by Russians because the disinformation. He runs right back to President Trump like a child running to a parent: ‘Look what I have. Look what I have.’ Let’s not forget. I was in Trump’s office when Roger Stone contacted Mr. Trump at the time to tell him about the emails that were going to be dropped, ultimately learning several days later they were the Podesta emails.”

He continued, “Trump speaks and behaves like the mob boss, and this is what he’s doing. He’s using his soldier, but the problem here is that Rudy isn’t a soldier. Rudy is — Rudy is drunk all the time, which is a big problem, and that’s what makes him susceptible because his faculties are gone. He behaves crazy.”

Melber said, “As a journalist, I’m asking: Are you sharing an opinion or observation like you’ve seen him drink X amount?”

Cohen said, “No, no, I’ve seen him drink to the point like he’s a high school drunk. And it makes him susceptible. He takes the information that he gets and provides it to the president and simply because Rudy — who used to be considered, you know, I mean, a real litigator and he was considered to be America’s Mayor — he’s now really just a joke. And he takes it right back to Trump, and Trump listens to it.”

