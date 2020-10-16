https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/deep-state-bs-anonymous-intel-officials-say-giuliani-target-russian-influence-campaign-deep-state-hacks-ignored-hunter-bidens-millions-moscow/

Here we go with more Deep State BS.

You really cannot trust the fake news media with anything outside of the weather anymore.

According to Fake News Washington Post four anonymous “former intelligence officials” say President Trump was warned that Rudy Giuliani was a target of a Russia influence campaign.

The Washington Post just happened to drop this nonsense in the same week that Hunter Biden emails were released that show he was working with his dad and Ukrainian leaders in a massive pay-for-play scheme.

And this comes just two weeks after the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committee released evidence that the former Mayor of Moscow’s wife gave Hunter Biden $3.5 million.

TRENDING: HUGE! TWITTER SHUTS DOWN After Tucker Carlson Announces He Will Release NEW HUNTER BIDEN EMAILS on His Show Tonight — Updated

And this also comes just two weeks after evidence was provided by Senate investigators that linked Hunter Biden to a Russian prostitution ring.

This did not make it into the WaPo’s garbage report on Rudy Giuliani.

Via The Hill:

Intelligence officials warned President Trump that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was the target of an influence campaign conducted by Russian intelligence, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Four former officials familiar with the matter told the Post that the intelligence officers were worried that the president’s personal lawyer was being used to pass Russian misinformation to Trump. The intelligence community reportedly learned of the campaign through multiple sources, including intercepted communications, that determined Giuliani was communicating with people tied to Russian intelligence during his 2019 trip to Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

