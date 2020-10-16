https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/more-of-this-announcer-for-softball-game-says-we-wont-be-playing-the-national-anthem-and-what-happens-next-is-epic-watch/

We’d like to take a moment from your normal daily outrage to share this video of a softball game with you. Now, we don’t know when or where this video was taken, but what’s really important is what happens after the announcer says they will not be playing the National Anthem.

Watch:

WOW JUST WOW

An announcer says “we won’t be playing the National Anthem” then watch what happens. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NFcSU1iUpZ — TAFKAG (@tafkag) October 16, 2020

Not playing the National Anthem? We don’t think so.

Sadly only one team came back out to the field but still, the crowd wins the day. What the Hell sort of country are we living in when a softball game chooses not to play the National Anthem? Eff all that.

Game on! That’s the way you do it. 😍 — iJudo (@obligatoryasian) October 16, 2020

Now THAT’S a peaceful, powerful protest! — Jacquie Ott (@JacquieOtt7) October 16, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Am I the only one bawling watching this? So beautiful. 🇺🇸 — Jeanne (@Quincyeyes) October 16, 2020

We might have something in our eye.

We’re not crying, YOU’RE CRYING.

That was beautiful. Thank God for the people that honor the brave that fought for our country and still fighting. — jeanie (@jeanie41031605) October 16, 2020

Amen.

***

