Gunman wearing bomb vest ‘beheads teacher outside school’ in Paris before being shot dead by cops

A beheaded man in the Yvelines, the anti-terrorism prosecution in charge of the investigation
The murder took place near a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. The main suspect was shot and wounded before being arrested by police.

Any adherent who so despises free expression and thought, and believes the most savage murder appropriate to anyone who displays a cartoon, should be BANNED from entering any Western country.

“Shouting ALLAHU AKBAR,” Muslim Terrorist in Explosive Vest BEHEADS Man on Paris Street

Le Monde with AFP Posted today at 18:48, updated at 19:28

A man was beheaded at the end of the afternoon, Friday, October 16, in Conflans-Saint-Honorine (Yvelines), and his alleged attacker, seriously wounded by the police in the neighboring town of Eragny (Val-d ‘Oise).

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) has announced that it has been contacted. The investigation was opened for “murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “criminal terrorist association”, according to the PNAT. The anti-terrorism sub-directorate (SDAT) of the police and the general directorate of internal security (DGSI) were seized.
The victim, a history-geography teacher

The facts took place around 5 pm, near a school, according to a police source in Le Monde. The Yvelines police warned at 5.30 p.m., in a message posted on Twitter, that an intervention was underway at Place René-Picard, in the Hautes-Roches district, where the Collège du Bois-d’Aulne is located.

