A beheaded man in the Yvelines, the anti-terrorism prosecution in charge of the investigation

The murder took place near a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. The main suspect was shot and wounded before being arrested by police.

Any adherent who so despises free expression and thought, and believes the most savage murder appropriate to anyone who displays a cartoon, should be BANNED from entering any Western country.

Can’t believe what just happened in France! A history teacher who recently showed caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in class has been beheaded near Paris. Prosecutors are treating it as a terror case. The terrorist has been shot dead by the police. @WIONews — Palki Sharma (@palkisu) October 16, 2020

French teacher decapitated in Paris by enraged parent after he shows pupils cartoons of Mohammed in free speech class. Police shoot parent who refused to surrender. Prosecutors open terrorist cases — Andrew Neil (@afneil) October 16, 2020

Le Monde with AFP Posted today at 18:48, updated at 19:28 A man was beheaded at the end of the afternoon, Friday, October 16, in Conflans-Saint-Honorine (Yvelines), and his alleged attacker, seriously wounded by the police in the neighboring town of Eragny (Val-d ‘Oise). The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) has announced that it has been contacted. The investigation was opened for “murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “criminal terrorist association”, according to the PNAT. The anti-terrorism sub-directorate (SDAT) of the police and the general directorate of internal security (DGSI) were seized.

The victim, a history-geography teacher The facts took place around 5 pm, near a school, according to a police source in Le Monde. The Yvelines police warned at 5.30 p.m., in a message posted on Twitter, that an intervention was underway at Place René-Picard, in the Hautes-Roches district, where the Collège du Bois-d’Aulne is located. ALERT! MEDIA MISINFORMATION DEPT: JihadI beheads man on a Paris street in cold blood. Cu/paste previous post-jihad articles/cable news on non-existent: 1) islamophobia

3) misunderstanders of Islam Lather. Rinse. Repeat. https://t.co/DCRGTC52Ij pic.twitter.com/lk3tzIhASk — Geller Report (@PamelaGeller) October 16, 2020

