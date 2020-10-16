https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/16/must-read-stu-burguieres-incredibly-damning-thread-painstakingly-details-the-most-important-month-of-andrew-cuomos-deadly-leadership/

Andrew Cuomo has been on a nonstop victory lap since the COVID19 outbreak began. And now that he’s got a new book out, he’s only managed to become even more insufferably self-righteous.

But as The Blaze’s Stu Burguiere points out, Cuomo’s got absolutely nothing to be proud of.

It’s amazing how many terrible decisions one man can make in the span of a month.

And how:

TL:DR version? Andrew Cuomo is not a good person. He is, in fact, a very bad person.

And he has blood on his hands.

