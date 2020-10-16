https://noqreport.com/2020/10/16/nbc-repositioned-nodding-lady-mayra-joli-behind-president-during-town-hall-without-realizing-she-supports-him/

Arguably the biggest sensation to come out of the debacle of a town hall NBC had with President Trump was the so-called “nodding lady.” Positioned directly behind the President’s left shoulder for one of the most widely used camera angles, she was applauded by some and attacked by others for nodding her head and displaying thumbs up in agreement when the President answered many of the attack questions posed to him by Savannah Guthrie.

But she wasn’t originally positioned there. Before the town hall began, a Caucasian lady was originally positioned there. NBC found Mayra Joli and put her in that prominent spot instead. Now, it would not be a stretch based on their clear bias against the President that they wanted to put someone in the spot very visible to the camera who would be against him. But they didn’t ask Joli, moving her solely based on her appearance. Joli is Black.

Likely to the chagrin of NBC producers of the show, Joli is a Trump supporter. She gave no indication of that before she was switched with the woman who was originally in that spot, but it seems likely NBC made an assumption based on the color of her skin that she doesn’t support the President despite the fact that a record 40% of Black voters have a favorable opinion of him.

Joli appeared on Real America’s Voice News to discuss the experience. She was cordial, not accusing NBC of the stereotyping they likely used to make their decision to move her there. Very delightful lady.

