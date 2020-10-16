https://hotair.com/headlines/archives/2020/10/poll-near-majority-says-children-allowed-trick-treat-despite-covid-19/

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in several states, there are concerns about whether it will be safe for people to go trick-or-treating this year. The Centers for Disease Control lists traditional trick-or-treating as a “higher risk activity” and offers suggestions for lower-risk activities like a virtual Halloween costume contest, a Halloween movie night with people you live with, and carving or decorating pumpkins.

About half (49%) of Americans say they think children in their community should be allowed to go trick-or-treating this year. Among parents of young children (0-6) this figure is higher still at 55%, rising again to 60% among parents of children aged 7-18.

Nevertheless, four in 10 say they COVID-19 should keep children indoors for Halloween 2020, include 30-31% of parents.