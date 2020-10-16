https://pjmedia.com/election/paula-bolyard/2020/10/16/new-bombshell-email-trove-shows-hunter-biden-arranged-wh-meetings-for-ccp-officials-n1065778

Breitbart revealed on Friday that it has obtained emails from a business partner of Hunter Biden that detail how the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden used his access to his father to arrange private meetings for “potential foreign clients and investors at the highest levels in the White House.”

“These never-before-revealed emails outline how a delegation of Chinese investors and Communist Party officials managed to secure a private, off-the-books meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden,” Breitbart alleges. This investigation is separate from the bombshell New York Post article about a laptop computer that allegedly contains proof that Joe Biden was lying when he said he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings in the Ukraine.

Facebook and Twitter have taken unprecedented steps to quash the story, claiming, incredibly, that the article contains personal information that had been “hacked.” Don’t be surprised if the Big-Tech giants do the same with this story, hoping to shove it down the memory hole ahead of the 2020 election.

“In a 2011 email, Hunter Biden’s business associates also discussed developing relations with what one called ‘China Inc.’ as part of a ‘new push on soft diplomacy for the Chinese.’” Breitbart said. “These and more explosive never-before-revealed emails were provided to

Schweizer by Bevan Cooney, a one-time Hunter Biden and Devon Archer business associate. Cooney is currently in prison serving a sentence for his involvement in a 2016 bond fraud investment scheme.”

Cooney claims he was the “fall guy” for the fraud scheme, while Hunter Biden got a pass. Archer, Biden-the-younger’s longtime business partner, awaits sentencing in the case.

“From prison, Cooney provided Schweizer with written authorization, his email account name, and password to his Gmail account to retrieve these emails,” the Breitbart report continues. “He authorized, in writing, the publication of these emails— notable because it is the first time a close associate has publicly confirmed Hunter’s trading on his father’s influence.”

In a November 2011 email forwarded to Archer, a business contact teased an opportunity to gain new clients by helping to arrange White House meetings for a group of Chinese executives and government officials with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“I know it is political season and people are hesitant but a group like this does not come along every day,” Mohamed A. Khashoggi wrote to an associate of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer. “A tour of the white house and a meeting with a member of the chief of staff’s office and John Kerry would be great,” he added. Khashoggi said he wasn’t sure if attendees at such a meeting would need to be “registered,” ostensibly as agents under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Khashoggi said the trip could be “a soft diplomacy play that could be very effective” and would give Hunter Biden’s business partners “good access to [the Chinese] for any deal in the future.” The damning report continues:

Before contacting Hunter Biden’s associates, the CEC had been trying to get meetings with top Obama-Biden administration officials to no avail. “From the DC side as you will see below they [CEC] have written letters to several members of the administration and others and have so far not had a strong reaction.” “This is China Inc,” wrote Khashoggi in the email, referring to the delegation of Chinese billionaires. “Biggest priority for the CEC group is to see the White House, and have a senior US politician, or senior member of Obama’s administration, give them a tour… If your friend in DC can help, we would be extremely grateful,” Khashoggi emphasized. Hunter Biden and Devon Archer apparently delivered for the Chinese Communist Party-connected industrial elites within ten days.

Six days after the initial email, Archer received a follow-up email from Gary Fears, who had forwarded him the initial overture, inquiring about a meeting between Archer and CED officials to discuss a potash mine deal. “Do me a favor and ask Hunter [Biden] to call me — I’ve tried reaching him a couple of times.” Archer responded, “Hunter is traveling in the UAE for the week with royalty so probably next week before he will be back in pocket…. The meeting with [CEC representative] was good. Seems like there is a lot to do together down the line. Probably not a fit for the current Potash private placement but he’s a good strategic relationship as the mine develops. Definitely have a drink with Mohammed and let him know how impressed I was with his whole deal.”

Archer shot off another email a minute later, saying, “Couldn’t confirm this with Hunter on the line but we got him his meeting at the WH Monday for the Chinese folks.”

The Breitbart report says that Obama-Biden administration archives and White House visitor logs show the 30-member Chinese delegation visited the White House on Nov. 14, 2011, “and enjoyed high-level access.” According to the report, while the Obama-Biden visitor logs don’t mention a meeting with the vice president, an “off-the-books meeting was revealed” by CEC Secretary-General Maggie Chen, who bragged in a biography about meeting Vice President Biden.

“The relationships established during that visit may have benefited Hunter Biden and Devon Archer down the road,” Breitbart claims. “Two years later, they famously helped to form the Chinese government funded Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) investment fund,” which later invested in a ride-sharing company with ties to a former CCP official.

As of publishing time, the Biden campaign has not responded publicly to the alleged scandal.

Expect to see another round of Big-Tech censorship in an attempt to keep this report hidden from the American public in an effort to protect Joe Biden.

