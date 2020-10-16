https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newhampshire-massachusetts-taxes-commuters/2020/10/16/id/992389

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday announced that his administration will sue the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over its housebound commuters’ income tax, The Boston Globe reports.

Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker insists that the state Department of Revenue is allowed to impose the 5% state income tax on residents of New Hampshire who typically commute to work in Massachusetts, but are not currently because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sununu and other officials in New Hampshire argue that residents of the state should be taxed according to that state’s laws, which do not include a broad-based income tax.

”The Commonwealth has launched a direct attack on the New Hampshire Advantage, attempting to pick the pockets of our citizens,” Sununu said in the statement on Friday. ”We are going to fight this unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens every step of the way, and we are going to win.”

The Baker administration defended its policy, with Department of Revenue spokesperson Naysa Woomer saying, ”The Commonwealth has implemented temporary regulations that are similar to those adopted by other New England states. The Administration does not comment on pending lawsuits.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

