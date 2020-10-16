https://www.teaparty.org/new-photos2-of-hunter-biden-recovered-from-laptop-will-make-your-stomach-turn-new-lows-457412/

(TeaParty.org Exclusive) – Earlier this week, a report was published in the New York Post about emails, messages, videos, and photos of Hunter Biden being pulled off a laptop. And boy oh boy do these pictures not paint a very pretty picture of the younger Biden.

Infowars is reporting that many of the photographs contained on the hard drive feature Hunter in the middle of an extensive drug binge and in numerous sexual trysts with various unidentified women. One of the pictures that has really been causing an uproar as of late has Hunter sleeping with a crack pipe hanging out of his mouth. This really isn’t a good look for Hunter’s father, Joe Biden, who is currently running against President Trump as the Democratic presidential nominee.



This photo and the other materials located on the laptop surfaced after a computer repair professional took a look at the contents of the hard drive and believed it must have belonged to Joe Biden’s son. He turned the computer over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



“The computer was dropped off at a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019, according to the store’s owner,” the New York Post piece says.



The pictures show the younger son of Joe Biden in a number of poses that seem to have been snapped during the peak of a drug binge.



As if this stuff isn’t bad enough, there was also a 12-minute long video of Hunter having sex with an unidentified woman while also smoking crack. Hunter Biden’s drug problems are notorious, so it’s not exactly shocking to see him with the crack, but all of this sex stuff is very disturbing.

What’s worse is how the information on the laptop indicates the corruption and abuse of power by Joe Biden during his time as vice president was far worse than we imagined. Lots of material exists to say that the current Democratic nominee helped use his influence to end an investigation by a Ukrainian prosecutor looking into a company his son was working for.

And then there’s the money distribution scheme that Hunter seems to allude to in a tweet to his daughter Naomi, in which he said he wouldn’t force her to give him half her salary the way “pop” — Joe Biden — made him.

This is seriously damning stuff.

