The NFL’s preseason fell victim to the pandemic this year, therefore it’s only fitting that one of its signature postseason events would be eliminated as well.

The NFL made official the long expected news that the Pro Bowl, scheduled to take place on January 31, 2021, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The league isn’t officially calling it a cancelation but a “reimagining” of the Pro Bowl,” Pro Football Talk reported. “Pro Bowl rosters will still be voted upon by fans, players and coaches, and virtual activities will recognize the game’s biggest stars. But whatever word you want to use for it, the Pro Bowl will not be played.”

The NFL is making plans to continue the game in the future though. The league announced that the 2022 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas.

